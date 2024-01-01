Banana Breath Element Vape Cartridge Indica .5g Cartridge

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
About this product

Motorbreath x Banana Punch

.5g Cartridge

We combine cannabis-derived terpenes with refined distillate for an elevated everyday cartridge that’s full of flavorful benefits while remaining cost-effective. Truly a staple of any stash.

About this strain

Banana Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendocino and Banana OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Breath is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Banana Breath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Breath’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
