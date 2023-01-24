Saturated in dazzling trichomes, this robust and visually appealing strain delivers a consistently heavy dose of THC without overpowering the senses. A euphoric buzz lifts both body and mind, creating a desirable high that can fit into any routine and satisfy even the most experienced enthusiasts. Earthy and piney scents mix with a classic diesel flavor in this versatile strain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.