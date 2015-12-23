About this product
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!