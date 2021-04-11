Cake Breath is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Mendo breath. Bred by ThugPug Genetics, Cake Breath is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cake Breath effects make them feel uplifted, energetic, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cake Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Cake Breath features an aroma and flavor profile of vanilla and skunk with floral notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cake Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.