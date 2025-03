Wedding Cake x Mendo Breath

1g

This arresting strain greets you with a sharp, musky scent and a spongy, bright green surface. Among the more potent strains available, Cake Breath delivers robust, immediate effects when you need them most. Great for building up anticipation to a meal or just for stretching out at the end of the day, Cake Breath is an up-and-coming strain that’s definitely worth a try.

Our intricate process reveals a depth of flavor and effects that are true to the original plant. Slightly firmer than budder, dab the luxe “batter” texture for fully elated bliss.

