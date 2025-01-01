About this product
Big Bazooka x Lost Tribe (Truth x Kosher Kush)
—
5 x .5g Pre-rolls
—
Gather the crew and spark a Garden Party with five .5G strain-specific pre-rolls filled with our premium aeroponic flower.
—
5 x .5g Pre-rolls
—
Gather the crew and spark a Garden Party with five .5G strain-specific pre-rolls filled with our premium aeroponic flower.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Big Bazooka x Lost Tribe (Truth x Kosher Kush)
—
5 x .5g Pre-rolls
—
Gather the crew and spark a Garden Party with five .5G strain-specific pre-rolls filled with our premium aeroponic flower.
—
5 x .5g Pre-rolls
—
Gather the crew and spark a Garden Party with five .5G strain-specific pre-rolls filled with our premium aeroponic flower.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
Notice a problem?Report this item