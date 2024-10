Key Lime Pie x Lavender

1g

The bright green leaves and sharp lime scent of this reliable strain deliver a classic indica experience from the moment you take your first puff. Chile Verde relaxes the body almost immediately, then introduces a gratifying boost to the spirit. Growing in popularity due to its versatile nature, this strain is loved both by medicinal users and those simply looking for a solid weekend buzz.

We flash-freeze our flower at peak harvest to retain strain integrity – and then extract the magic. Our budder’s whipped, creamy consistency is any dabber’s dream.

