Chile Verde Live Rosin Cartridge Indica/Hybrid .5g Cartridge
by Aeriz
THC 19%CBD —
About this strain
Chile Verde is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Chile Verde has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chile Verde, before let us know! Leave a review.
