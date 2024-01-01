Chile Verde Live Rosin Cartridge Indica/Hybrid .5g Cartridge

by Aeriz
THC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Key Lime Pie x Lavender

.5g Cartridge

The bright green leaves and sharp lime scent of this reliable strain deliver a classic indica experience from the moment you take your first puff. Chile Verde relaxes the body almost immediately, then introduces a gratifying boost to the spirit. Growing in popularity due to its versatile nature, this strain is loved both by medicinal users and those simply looking for a solid weekend buzz.

A no-fuss way to send your senses soaring. Meticulously crafted from fresh-frozen flower without using solvents, our Live Rosin cartridge is a potent work of undiluted beauty.

About this strain

Chile Verde is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Chile Verde has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chile Verde, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aeriz
Aeriz
Shop products
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
Notice a problem?Report this item