Key Lime Pie x Lavender

—

3.5g

—

The bright green leaves and sharp lime scent of this reliable strain deliver a classic indica experience from the moment you take your first puff. Chile Verde relaxes the body almost immediately, then introduces a gratifying boost to the spirit. Growing in popularity due to its versatile nature, this strain is loved both by medicinal users and those simply looking for a solid weekend buzz.

—

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

