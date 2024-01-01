China Berry Live Flower Cartridge Indica .5g Cartridge

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Chinese Indica x Blueberry

.5g Cartridge

The full-bodied fruity musk of these lime-green buds offers an accurate preview of China Berry’s flavor- sweet yet herbaceous, funky yet smooth. A worthy standard-bearer for the indicas in your rotation, this strain offers a gratifying smoke that leads to a deep body buzz and a mild euphoria that relaxes the mind without overpowering the senses.

Delicately extracted from flash-frozen flower, precious terpenes and cannabinoids are preserved throughout the process. Savor all aspects of the original strain in every inhale.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Helps with:

  • China Berry effects are mostly calming.

    China Berry potency is higher THC than average.

China Berry is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of China Berry. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aeriz
Aeriz
Shop products
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
Notice a problem?Report this item