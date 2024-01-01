Chinese Indica x Blueberry

—

.5g Cartridge

—

The full-bodied fruity musk of these lime-green buds offers an accurate preview of China Berry’s flavor- sweet yet herbaceous, funky yet smooth. A worthy standard-bearer for the indicas in your rotation, this strain offers a gratifying smoke that leads to a deep body buzz and a mild euphoria that relaxes the mind without overpowering the senses.

—

Delicately extracted from flash-frozen flower, precious terpenes and cannabinoids are preserved throughout the process. Savor all aspects of the original strain in every inhale.

