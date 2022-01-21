About this product
China Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
