The full-bodied fruity musk of these lime-green buds offers an accurate preview of China Berry’s flavor- sweet yet herbaceous, funky yet smooth. A worthy standard-bearer for the indicas in your rotation, this strain offers a gratifying smoke that leads to a deep body buzz and a mild euphoria that relaxes the mind without overpowering the senses.

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

