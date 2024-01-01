About this product
Chocolate Malawi Indica/Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls
About this strain
Chocolate Malawi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chocolate Hashberry and Heirloom Malawi. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chocolate Malawi is a rare and exotic strain that has a minty, spicy, and chocolate flavor and aroma. Chocolate Malawi is 17% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Chocolate Malawi effects include feeling focused, euphoric, and deeply relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chocolate Malawi when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Equilibrium Genetics, Chocolate Malawi features flavors like chocolate, hash, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Chocolate Malawi typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Chocolate Malawi has a cerebral and sedating high that can stimulate your mind and soothe your body. This strain is best enjoyed during the day or when you need a balanced effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chocolate Malawi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.