Chocolate Malawi Live Resin Sugar Indica/Hybrid 1g

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Chocolate Hashberry x Heirloom Malawi

1g

Slightly sticky and gritty to the touch, its consistency mesmerizes as much as its amber hue. Every strain-specific attribute is preserved throughout extraction, resulting in full flavor and superior strength.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Helps with:

  • Chocolate Malawi effects are mostly energizing.

    Chocolate Malawi potency is higher THC than average.

Chocolate Malawi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chocolate Hashberry and Heirloom Malawi. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chocolate Malawi is a rare and exotic strain that has a minty, spicy, and chocolate flavor and aroma. Chocolate Malawi is 17% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Chocolate Malawi effects include feeling focused, euphoric, and deeply relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chocolate Malawi when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Equilibrium Genetics, Chocolate Malawi features flavors like chocolate, hash, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Chocolate Malawi typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Chocolate Malawi has a cerebral and sedating high that can stimulate your mind and soothe your body. This strain is best enjoyed during the day or when you need a balanced effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chocolate Malawi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
