Very, very little is known about the Indica bomb Dexter BUT it's believed to have been bred by seasoned experts in Michigan. The key word here is indica, indica, indica. This strain is not for the faint of heart and its best saved for evening.
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.