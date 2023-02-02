Notes of chocolate and mint pervade this euphoric, cerebral strain that provides a mental lift while gently relaxing the body. Effective at relieving headaches, pain, and stress, Lava Cake is both subtle and unforgettable. Indica dominates this hybrid of Grape Pie and Thin Mint Cookies, resulting in a combination of flavors and effects that’s nothing short of exquisite.
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.