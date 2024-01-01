Gelato #41 x Do-Si x Sunset x Do-Si

2 x .5g Pre-rolls

Prominent orange pistils set against deep green leaves give this strain its visual appeal, while its subtle effectiveness gives it a well-deserved place in any enthusiast’s rotation. A smooth, rewarding smoke leaves users feeling relaxed and happy- without making them feel couch locked. This gentle balance makes Divine Gelato #3 an ideal choice for those looking for an indica-dominant strain that can be enjoyed at any time of day.

Our .5-gram cones are filled with only fresh-ground, strain-specific aeroponic flower. Get strains you know and love in packs of two and ease your way through the day.

