Divine Gelato #3 2 Pack Pre-rolls Indica/Hybrid 2 x .5g Pre-rolls
About this strain
Divine Gelato is an indica-leaning hybrid strain made by crossing nearly all the stars of the Cookies family; it’s a complex mix of (Sunset Sherbert x (Dosidos x Gelato #41)) x (Dosidos x Gelato #33). The effects of Divine Gelato are believed to be euphoric, relaxing and a little sedating. Reviewers on Leafly say this wee strain makes them feel relaxed, hungry, and sleepy. Divine Gelato has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, and with an earthy, lemon-lime aroma. Divine Gelato has the signature nutty sweet and fruity flavors that Gelato lovers chase. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of stress and lack of appetite. The original breeder of Divine Gelato is In House Genetics.