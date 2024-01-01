Divine Gelato #3 Full Spectrum Hash Oil Cartridge Indica/Hybrid .5g Cartridge

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Gelato #41 x Do-Si x Sunset x Do-Si

.5g Cartridge

Prominent orange pistils set against deep green leaves give this strain its visual appeal, while its subtle effectiveness gives it a well-deserved place in any enthusiast’s rotation. A smooth, rewarding smoke leaves users feeling relaxed and happy- without making them feel couch locked. This gentle balance makes Divine Gelato #3 an ideal choice for those looking for an indica-dominant strain that can be enjoyed at any time of day.

Experience the awe of our signature Full Spectrum Hash Oil in our equally extraordinary vape cartridge. Enjoy a rush of robust flavor and true-to-strain effects with discretion and ease.

About this strain

Divine Gelato is an indica-leaning hybrid strain made by crossing nearly all the stars of the Cookies family; it’s a complex mix of (Sunset Sherbert x (Dosidos x Gelato #41)) x (Dosidos x Gelato #33). The effects of Divine Gelato are believed to be euphoric, relaxing and a little sedating. Reviewers on Leafly say this wee strain makes them feel relaxed, hungry, and sleepy. Divine Gelato has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, and with an earthy, lemon-lime aroma. Divine Gelato has the signature nutty sweet and fruity flavors that Gelato lovers chase. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of stress and lack of appetite. The original breeder of Divine Gelato is In House Genetics.

aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

