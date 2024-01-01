Gelato #41 x Do-Si x Sunset x Do-Si

.5g Cartridge

Prominent orange pistils set against deep green leaves give this strain its visual appeal, while its subtle effectiveness gives it a well-deserved place in any enthusiast’s rotation. A smooth, rewarding smoke leaves users feeling relaxed and happy- without making them feel couch locked. This gentle balance makes Divine Gelato #3 an ideal choice for those looking for an indica-dominant strain that can be enjoyed at any time of day.

Experience the awe of our signature Full Spectrum Hash Oil in our equally extraordinary vape cartridge. Enjoy a rush of robust flavor and true-to-strain effects with discretion and ease.

