Gelato #41 x Do-Si x Sunset x Do-Si

—

3.5g

—

Prominent orange pistils set against deep green leaves give this strain its visual appeal, while its subtle effectiveness gives it a well-deserved place in any enthusiast’s rotation. A smooth, rewarding smoke leaves users feeling relaxed and happy- without making them feel couch locked. This gentle balance makes Divine Gelato #3 an ideal choice for those looking for an indica-dominant strain that can be enjoyed at any time of day.

—

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

read more