Dosidos x Gelato

.5g Cartridge

A well-balanced hybrid, Do-Si 18 delivers both rewarding mental stimulation and a comfortable body high that makes it suitable for a variety of situations. A fruity, earthy aroma is revealed upon breaking apart the dense, richly colored flower that characterizes this durable strain. The fresh citrusy taste of this flower is enjoyable at any time, whether waking up in the morning or settling in for the night.

Experience the awe of our signature Full Spectrum Hash Oil in our equally extraordinary vape cartridge. Enjoy a rush of robust flavor and true-to-strain effects with discretion and ease.

