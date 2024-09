Banana OG x True OG

—

3.5g

—

Recommended for more experienced cannabis users, Dual OG #4 is a powerful strain that delivers a swift, intense body high and deep mental relaxation. True calm will set in quickly, followed by a weighty body high that users will feel indulgently trickle down from their head and begin to spread outward. Perfect for getting to sleep, dulling pain, or settling in for a lazy weekend, Dual OG #4 can melt all your troubles away.

—

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

read more