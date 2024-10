Banana OG x True OG

—

.5g Cartridge

—

Recommended for more experienced cannabis users, Dual OG #4 is a powerful strain that delivers a swift, intense body high and deep mental relaxation. True calm will set in quickly, followed by a weighty body high that users will feel indulgently trickle down from their head and begin to spread outward. Perfect for getting to sleep, dulling pain, or settling in for a lazy weekend, Dual OG #4 can melt all your troubles away.

Experience the awe of our signature Full Spectrum Hash Oil in our equally extraordinary vape cartridge. Enjoy a rush of robust flavor and true-to-strain effects with discretion and ease.

