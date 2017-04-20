About this product
The hard to find Edelweiss (Hindu Kush x North Indian x and Skunk) was created by breeders at Flying Dutchmen. Its strong and heady effects are sometimes paired with couch lock, so starting slow is recommended. After trying Edelweiss, it's obvious why this strain is beloved by growers worldwide.
Edelweiss (literally ‘noble white’) was named after the famous white flower that grows in the high Swiss Alps. Both plants share qualities such as the star-shaped leaflets around the flower tops and the thick white coating on the leaves. Made from a blend of Hindu Kush, North Indian and Skunk, this is a mostly indica hybrid with just enough sativa background to perk up the powerful stone.
Edelweiss effects
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
39% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
48% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
36% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Aeriz
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.