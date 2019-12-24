Aeriz
Face Off OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Face Off OG Bx1 effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!