Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Aeriz

Aeriz

Face Off OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Face Off OG Bx1 effects

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!