Named in memory of the late cannabis activist Jenny Monson, this perfectly balanced hybrid was first bred for a foundation that helped support Monson‚Äôs children. Jenny Kush combines elevating and mentally stimulating effects with a subtle relaxation, allowing it to be enjoyed all throughout the day. A fresh, sharp aroma announces the fruity and herbal notes that define this sought-after strain.
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.