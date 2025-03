"(Sour Dub x Chem Sis) x Chocolat Diesel

2 x .5g Pre-rolls

Immediate euphoria gives way to a steadily increasing full-body relaxation when using this famously effective strain. Having won first place repeatedly at top cannabis competitions the world over, GG4 is loved by all who try it. A classic diesel aroma and earthy, piney flavor notes consume the senses as this notorious strain melts your pain and anxiety away.

Our .5-gram cones are filled with only fresh-ground, strain-specific aeroponic flower. Get strains you know and love in packs of two and ease your way through the day."

