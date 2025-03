(Sour Dub x Chem Sis) x Chocolat Diesel

Hybrid

1g Twist Tube Dispenser

Immediate euphoria gives way to a steadily increasing full-body relaxation when using this famously effective strain. Having won first place repeatedly at top cannabis competitions the world over, GG4 is loved by all who try it. A classic diesel aroma and earthy, piney flavor notes consume the senses as this notorious strain melts your pain and anxiety away.

Triple-distilled, fully activated, and strain-specific, FSHO is a highly versatile liquid extract that can be dabbed, vaped, or smoked.

