(Chem's Sister x Sour Dubb) x Chocolate Diesel

—

.5g Cartridge

—

With a sharp piney scent and an inescapably sticky layer of dense trichomes, this invigorating strain is a favorite of regular users trying to stay creative and focused throughout their day. Wiping away stress and anxiety and replacing it with a sense of well-being and joyful attentiveness, Glue is the ultimate everyday strain.

—

A no-fuss way to send your senses soaring. Meticulously crafted from fresh-frozen flower without using solvents, our Live Rosin cartridge is a potent work of undiluted beauty.

read more