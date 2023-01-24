Dark, dense buds characterize this sharp, spicy strain with an almost savory flavor. Ideal for pain management, heavy sedative effects are common and are a powerful relaxant for both body and mind. While this strain can be intense the first time it‚Äôs smoked, repeat visits are sure to reward the user with satisfying experiences for years to come.
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.