Chemdawg x GSC

1g

Dark, dense buds characterize this pungent, garlicky strain that has an almost savory flavor. Ideal for pain management, heavy sedative effects are common and are a powerful relaxant for both body and mind. While this strain can be intense the first time it’s smoked, repeat visits are sure to reward the user with satisfying experiences for years to come.

Our intricate process reveals a depth of flavor and effects that are true to the original plant. Slightly firmer than budder, dab the luxe “batter” texture for fully elated bliss.

