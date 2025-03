Chemdawg x GSC

.5g Cartridge

Dark, dense buds characterize this pungent, garlicky strain that has an almost savory flavor. Ideal for pain management, heavy sedative effects are common and are a powerful relaxant for both body and mind. While this strain can be intense the first time it’s smoked, repeat visits are sure to reward the user with satisfying experiences for years to come.

A no-fuss way to send your senses soaring. Meticulously crafted from fresh-frozen flower without using solvents, our Live Rosin cartridge is a potent work of undiluted beauty.

