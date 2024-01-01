About this product
GMO OZ Premier Flower Sativa/Hybrid 3.5g
by Aeriz
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
A chemmy cultivar from the team at Ethos Genetics, GMO Z is a cross of GMO Cookies and (The Original Z x OG Kush). This strain offers an intense heavy high that’s perfect for late night sessions when your bed or a comfy couch is close by. Delicious diesel and candy terps will make their way into your dreams.
