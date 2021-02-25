About this strain
A chemy cultivar from the team at Ethos Genetics, GMO Zkittlez is a cross of GMO Cookies and (Zkittlez x OG Kush). This strain offers an intense heavy high that’s perfect for late night sessions when your bed or a comfy couch is close by. Delicious diesel and candy terps will make their way into your dreams.
GMO Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
61% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
9% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
9% of people say it helps with nausea
About this brand
Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.