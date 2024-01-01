"Peanut Butter Breath x GG4

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

This memorable hybrid lives up to its imposing name with striking black-and-silver coloring and a strong uplifting effect that takes hold from the first inhale. A sweet, nutty flavor makes for a smooth and pleasant smoke, while the rewarding effects never seem to overwhelm- making Gorilla Butter the type of strain that’s welcome at any time of the day.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

