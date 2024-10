Peanut Butter Breath x GG4

1g

This memorable hybrid lives up to its imposing name with striking black-and-silver coloring and a strong uplifting effect that takes hold from the first inhale. A sweet, nutty flavor makes for a smooth and pleasant smoke, while the rewarding effects never seem to overwhelm- making Gorilla Butter the type of strain that’s welcome at any time of the day.

Our intricate process reveals a depth of flavor and effects that are true to the original plant. Slightly firmer than budder, dab the luxe “batter” texture for fully elated bliss.

