Gorilla Butter, also known as "Gorilla Butter F2 #12," “Monkey Butter,” and "Gorilla Butter F2," is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Peanut Butter Breath with GG4. With 18% THC, the effects of Gorilla Butter are believed to be balanced. This strain produces an earthy aroma with smooth and creamy flavors. You might even taste woody notes of garlic, butter, and gas. In terms of effects, Gorilla Butter offers a euphoric high that makes you feel social and relaxed. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. This strain was originally bred by Fresh Coast Seed Company in 2019 as Gorilla Butter F2 #12.
