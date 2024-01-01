Gorilla Butter Premier Flower Hybrid 3.5g

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Peanut Butter Breath x GG4

3.5g

This memorable hybrid lives up to its imposing name with striking black-and-silver coloring and a strong uplifting effect that takes hold from the first inhale. A sweet, nutty flavor makes for a smooth and pleasant smoke, while the rewarding effects never seem to overwhelm- making Gorilla Butter the type of strain that’s welcome at any time of the day.

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

About this strain

Gorilla Butter, also known as "Gorilla Butter F2 #12," “Monkey Butter,” and "Gorilla Butter F2," is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Peanut Butter Breath with GG4. With 18% THC, the effects of Gorilla Butter are believed to be balanced. This strain produces an earthy aroma with smooth and creamy flavors. You might even taste woody notes of garlic, butter, and gas. In terms of effects, Gorilla Butter offers a euphoric high that makes you feel social and relaxed. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. This strain was originally bred by Fresh Coast Seed Company in 2019 as Gorilla Butter F2 #12.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
