Peanut Butter Breath x GG4

3.5g

This memorable hybrid lives up to its imposing name with striking black-and-silver coloring and a strong uplifting effect that takes hold from the first inhale. A sweet, nutty flavor makes for a smooth and pleasant smoke, while the rewarding effects never seem to overwhelm- making Gorilla Butter the type of strain that’s welcome at any time of the day.

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

