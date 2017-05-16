About this product
About this strain
Gorilla Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
226 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
