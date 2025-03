GG4 x Thin Mint GSC

1g

The dense, sticky buds of this nicely balanced hybrid light up the senses with a bouquet of citrus, pine, and clove. A satisfying body high sets in during initial consumption, with a euphoric mental buzz following soon after. These balanced effects make Gorilla Cookies a rewarding choice for both medical and recreational users alike.

Our intricate process reveals a depth of flavor and effects that are true to the original plant. Slightly firmer than budder, dab the luxe “batter” texture for fully elated bliss.

