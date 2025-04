GG4 x Thin Mint GSC

—

7g

—

The dense, sticky buds of this nicely balanced hybrid light up the senses with a bouquet of citrus, pine, and clove. A satisfying body high sets in during initial consumption, with a euphoric mental buzz following soon after. These balanced effects make Gorilla Cookies a rewarding choice for both medical and recreational users alike.

—

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

read more