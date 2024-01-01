GG4 x Do-Si-Dos

.5g Cartridge

A pungent, tangy scent marks the large buds of this enticing indica-leaning strain, which serves as an excellent example of the powerful calming effects one might expect from a member of the Gorilla family. A heavy tranquility comes on slowly and takes its time as warm waves of soothing energy travel throughout the user’s body and mind.

We combine cannabis-derived terpenes with refined distillate for an elevated everyday cartridge that’s full of flavorful benefits while remaining cost-effective. Truly a staple of any stash.

