About this product
Gorilla Dosha Indica/Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls
About this product
About this strain
Gorilla Dosha is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Do-Si-Dos. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gorilla Dosha is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Gorilla Dosha is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Dosha effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Dosha when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Grow Sciences, Gorilla Dosha features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gorilla Dosha typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gorilla Dosha is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Dosha, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.