"GG4 x Do-Si-Dos

—

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

—

A pungent, tangy scent marks the large buds of this enticing indica-leaning strain, which serves as an excellent example of the powerful calming effects one might expect from a member of the Gorilla family. A heavy tranquility comes on slowly and takes its time as warm waves of soothing energy travel throughout the user’s body and mind.

—

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

read more