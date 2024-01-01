Gorilla Dosha Indica/Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

"GG4 x Do-Si-Dos

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

A pungent, tangy scent marks the large buds of this enticing indica-leaning strain, which serves as an excellent example of the powerful calming effects one might expect from a member of the Gorilla family. A heavy tranquility comes on slowly and takes its time as warm waves of soothing energy travel throughout the user’s body and mind.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Gorilla Dosha is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Do-Si-Dos. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gorilla Dosha is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Gorilla Dosha is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Dosha effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Dosha when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Grow Sciences, Gorilla Dosha features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gorilla Dosha typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gorilla Dosha is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Dosha, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

