GG4 x Do-Si-Dos

2 x .5g Pre-rolls

A pungent, tangy scent marks the large buds of this enticing indica-leaning strain, which serves as an excellent example of the powerful calming effects one might expect from a member of the Gorilla family. A heavy tranquility comes on slowly and takes its time as warm waves of soothing energy travel throughout the user’s body and mind.

Our .5-gram cones are filled with only fresh-ground, strain-specific aeroponic flower. Get strains you know and love in packs of two and ease your way through the day.

