About this product
Made using all natural, locally sourced honey, aeriz Honey Sticks make for a delectable infused product. Whether they're consumed solo, put in a beverage or mixed with food, Honey Sticks make for a tasty treat.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aeriz
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.