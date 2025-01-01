About this product
Wedding Cake x Gelato #33
—
1g Cartridge
—
We combine cannabis-derived terpenes with refined distillate for an elevated everyday cartridge that’s full of flavorful benefits while remaining cost-effective. Truly a staple of any stash.
—
1g Cartridge
—
We combine cannabis-derived terpenes with refined distillate for an elevated everyday cartridge that’s full of flavorful benefits while remaining cost-effective. Truly a staple of any stash.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Wedding Cake x Gelato #33
—
1g Cartridge
—
We combine cannabis-derived terpenes with refined distillate for an elevated everyday cartridge that’s full of flavorful benefits while remaining cost-effective. Truly a staple of any stash.
—
1g Cartridge
—
We combine cannabis-derived terpenes with refined distillate for an elevated everyday cartridge that’s full of flavorful benefits while remaining cost-effective. Truly a staple of any stash.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
Notice a problem?Report this item