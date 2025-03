Wedding Cake x Gelato #33

.5g Cartridge

Ideal for the true indica connoisseur, this dense bud packs a strong body high that melts away stress, pain and anxiety. Its smooth flavor is nutty with hints of vanilla, giving you a sensory experience equal to the strain’s mouthwatering name. Whether you’re managing pain, nausea, insomnia, or just trying to relax, Ice Cream Cake is an effective, appetizing strain that will never fail to make you come back for seconds.

A no-fuss way to send your senses soaring. Meticulously crafted from fresh-frozen flower without using solvents, our Live Rosin cartridge is a potent work of undiluted beauty.

