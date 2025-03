"Haze Hybrid x (Northern Lights #5 x Shiva Skunk)

—

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

—

This clear-headed sativa honors longtime cannabis activist Jack Herer, and has done his legacy proud, becoming one of the most famous strains in the country. Created over 20 years ago, its efficacy caused it to spread quickly as a top choice throughout the medical community. Large buds ripple with bright orange hairs containing a citrusy, herbal flavor that lifts up the mind while relieving it of stress and anxiety.

—

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

read more