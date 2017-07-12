About this product
About this strain
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,584 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
