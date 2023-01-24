This clear-headed sativa honors longtime cannabis activist Jack Herer, and has done his legacy proud, becoming one of the most famous strains in the country. Created over 20 years ago, its efficacy caused it to spread quickly as a top choice throughout the medical community. Large buds ripple with bright orange hairs containing a citrusy, herbal flavor that lifts up the mind while relieving it of stress and anxiety.
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.