Aeriz
Jack Herer Private Reserve
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
What to say that hasn’t already been said? Jack Herer is as iconic a strain as it gets. This high-octane Sativa is beloved by daytime users. Aeriz Jack Herer is distinguished by its rich green hue and fiery orange hairs.
Jack Herer effects
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
